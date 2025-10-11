Turkey Can Respond to Setback with Bulgaria Win

Turkey were hit for six in a dismantling at home to Spain in their last World Cup qualifier in September, but they will be expecting to get back on the winning trail in Bulgaria.

A highly important 3-2 win away at Georgia in their opening World Cup qualifying clash means that Turkey will still fancy chasing home Spain in Group E but, in order to do so, they can’t afford to be slipping up in Sofia.

It looks a hopeless task for Bulgaria given the strength of the section and they are currently on a seven game winless run, having lost five of their last six.

Bulgaria’s last three games have seen them beaten 4-0 in Greece before enduring 3-0 losses to Spain and Georgia and they may not have the attacking quality required to test Turkey.

These two nations have met twice since 2012 and Turkey won to nil on both occasions, which is the approach to take again in what is a must-win for the favourites.

The Crescent Stars will be desperate to provide a positive response to that humiliation at home to Spain but they had won four of their five matches prior to that, which includes recording a clean sheet at Hungary, and can keep an out-of-sorts Bulgaria at bay. A 2-0 victory makes most appeal as a margin of victory