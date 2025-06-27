Turkey-Based Nigerian Petitions Police Over Suspected Diversion Of Investment Fund

A Turkey-based Nigerian, Adaugo Miracle Ibekwe, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State, alledging an ochestrated plan by another Turkey-based Nigerian and her Nigeria-based husband to swindle her of her money.

Adaugo in the petition on her behalf by Ruashi Trust for Justice, an NGO, to the police dated February 24, 2025 and received on February 25, 2025, alleged that she was convinced by one Lilian Oluwatosin Newman to invest in a company she and her husband co-owned named Revamp Collection.

She alleged that she started with a contribution of $100 in 2020 and later increased it to $500 and was promised a good return on investment of 8% monthly.

She further alleged that since 2023 that she demanded to withdraw her investment and the acrued interest totalling $6000 the couple are no longer picking her calls and that even when they do it is met with lies.