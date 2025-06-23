Turkey Allegedly Dangles $500k, 20k- Per-Month Deal Before Ofili To Dump Nigeria

Share

Sprinter may represent European country at next Olympics

Nigeria’s track star, Favour Ofili, has allegedly initiated a switch to compete for Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, following the revelation that she has already begun the process of the change just three months before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The news was first shared by Jamaica-based journalist, Kayon Raynor, who revealed via X that: “Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has switched allegiance to Turkey as of May 31, 2025.”

According to the World Athletics rule, she must have started the switch to her new country three years before a major tournament and during the transition period, she is not eligible to compete for any country.

Given that the deadline is May 31, she will become eligible to compete for her new country at the 2028 LA Games.

The switch of allegiance will also stop her from competing at the World Championships later this year and any other meets apart from the Diamond League and the likes, in which she is eligible to compete as a professional athlete.

Meanwhile, a board member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, (AFN) who requested anonymity, stated that the decision is driven by financial incentives rather than what Nigeria or the federation has done for her recently.

“With what I heard, the offer is €500,000 upfront and payment of another €20,000 monthly, please if she is your sister, are you going to stop her?” the member asked.

“She is aware of the rules and I can bet you, she started the journey on time. Since I am not happy that we are losing one of our best athletes, I am optimistic for her career-wise because of how many years before she can get €500,000 competing for Nigeria, I am just wishing her all the best.”

Share