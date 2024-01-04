Turk Eximbank Joins AFC as Inaugural Non-african Shareholder

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced an equity investment from Turk Exim- bank on behalf of the Republic of Türkiye, which makes the lender the Corporation’s first non-African sovereign shareholder. According to a press release, the equity subscription from Türkiye’s official export credit agency advances the AFC’s mission to be the bridge between Africa and global stakeholders wishing to play a key role in the continent’s development and prosperity.

The statement also said that Turk Eximbank’s investment in AFC is its first in an African entity and aligns with Türki- ye’s strategic vision of fostering resilient and sustainable growth in Africa, as outlined in the government’s Africa Partnership Policy. “AFC’s unique and proven business model of developing sustainable and impactful projects on the continent with the support of both African public and private sector capital makes it a reliable long-term partner for successfully expanding Türkiye’s considerable development agenda on the continent.

“Türkiye has been a steadfast ally in Africa’s development journey, evidenced by its position as a strategic partner of the African Union and its strong advocacy for Pan-Africanism. The country has played a crucial role in catalysing both public and private investment in growth-enhancing sectors across the continent. Today, Türkiye is one of the leading development and commercial partners for Africa, with trade increasing to $40.7 billion in 2022, from $5.4 billion in 2003,” the statement said. Commenting on the investment, President and CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said: “We are delighted to welcome Turk Eximbank as the first non-regional sovereign shareholder of AFC.

This investment not only validates our efforts in addressing Africa’s infrastructure challenges but also underscores Türkiye’s commitment to fostering south-south cooperation. “As a testament to the increasing global interest in AFC’s mission, this prestigious endorsement from a non-African entity of such calibre amplifies our dedication to advancing Africa’s development. Through this partnership, we aim to continue building the infrastructure that will foster industrialization, value capture and retention in Africa as well as create quality jobs for Africa’s growing population.

We eagerly anticipate further collaborations with Türkiye, a nation that demonstrates a profound dedication to supporting Africa’s growth and prosperity in multiple critical sectors.”