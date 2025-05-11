Turji Threatens Sokoto Communities, Forces Mass Exodus

Share

Fresh threats from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, have triggered widespread fear and panic across the Sokoto East Senatorial Zone, particularly in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Residents of Bafarawa town have reportedly fled their homes following Turji’s latest threat.

According to local sources, the bandit kingpin issued an ultimatum to neighboring communities — Kamara, Arume, and Kagara — warning them to vacate their villages by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday or face deadly consequences.

Isa LGA has long been one of the hardest-hit areas by banditry in Sokoto State, with Turji at the center of numerous violent attacks that have left communities devastated.

Sources from the affected villages described the situation as dire, with families abandoning their homes in fear of impending assaults.

“This is beyond just another attack. These threats are calculated and organized. If nothing is done, more communities will fall under siege,” a displaced resident from Bafarawa told Sunday Telegraph.

Several residents have also decried what they allege to be a lack of decisive government response, with some suggesting that Turji is being shielded by unnamed actors.

They called on both state and federal authorities to urgently intervene and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In addition to Bafarawa, other villages reportedly affected by similar threats include Surudubu, Gebe, Tsullawa, and Garin Fadama, all now facing an uncertain future amid escalating insecurity.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that security operatives had been deployed to the affected areas.

“Although we have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident, our officers have been on the ground for the past three days and are prepared to address any threat to peace and security,” Rufai stated.

As tension continues to rise, residents and civil society organizations are urging immediate and coordinated action to forestall further violence and mass displacement across the region.

