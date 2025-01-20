Turji Relocates Kidnapped Victims Amid Intensified Military Pressure In Fakai

Share

The Security analyst, Comrade Basharun Altine Guyawa revealed that notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has relocated his kidnapped victims to a new hideout in the eastern part of Dustin Birnin Yaro.

This move comes as a result of intense military pressure on his Fakai enclave.

Guyawa, chairman of the Sokoto Chapter of Justice for Peace, noted that Turji has been facing increased military offensives in his previous location.

Local sources confirmed that the abductees were moved to areas spanning the forests between Dajin Jajjaye, Zaman Gira, Birnin Yaro, and Dogon Karfe.

The relocation, involving a large group of bandits, is believed to be part of Turji’s strategy to evade detection while continuing ransom negotiations.

Intelligence sources indicate that Turji has stationed new groups of bandits in these areas to guard the hostages and oversee ransom collections.

According to reports, the movement occurred late at night, after Isha prayers, and involved over 100 armed bandits who left Fakai heading westward toward Shinkafi.

There is an urgent need to deploy security personnel between Jangeru and Birnin Yaro, particularly around Kwanar Jalop, as this appears to be the only route being used by the bandits for these operations.

Share

Please follow and like us: