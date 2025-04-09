Turbanning: KWASU Governing Council Felicitates Ola-Olu Ali

Share

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Abdulganiyu Ambali OON, has described Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali, as an uncommon individual whose philanthropy has impacted the lives of many.

The Pro-Chancellor made this statement when he led a delegation of Council members and Management staff to Ghalib Chambers to felicitate with Ali ahead of his turbanning as Kuliyan’geri of Ilorin on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Ambali said that the Emir of Ilorin’s conferment of the traditional title on the distinguished legal practitioner and the widespread acceptance by the people affirmed that Ali’s contributions were recognized by the community.

Ambali praised the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari CFR, for the choice of Ali for the title, noting that it demonstrated that society acknowledges individuals who add value to it.

Ambali, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, acknowledged that KWASU was proud to associate with Ali, given the many laudable contributions he had made to the institution and beyond.

He prayed that Allah would continue to guide the Kuliyan’geri to make even more impactful contributions to society.

In his response, the Kuliyan’geri of Ilorin, Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali, SAN, expressed his appreciation for the visit from the university’s top officials, which he described as a motivation to do even more.

Ali commended the University management for striving for excellence, adding that the institution was worthy of all support.

It will be recalled that the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari CFR, announced the conferment of the traditional title of Kuliyan’geri of Ilorin on Professor Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali, SAN.

The turbanning will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Emir’s Palace.

