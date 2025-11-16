The newly elected National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, has assured party members and supporters that his reign will be marked by reforms aimed at rebuilding internal democracy and ending impunity within the party.

Turaki, who emerged as the winner after polling a total of 1,516 votes in the election, gave this assurance in his acceptance speech on Saturday, November 15, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Turaki acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with his new role but expressed confidence in the party’s leadership structure, adding that the new executive would soon unveil its operational blueprint to guide its leadership.

“The cross you have given us means that you watch us also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do. We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge.

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one.”

Turaki further pledged not to take the mandate given to him for granted, stressing that the PDP remains rooted in the will of the people.

“Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This has been possible because this is the party of the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people. There will be no more impunity,” he said.