Turaki-Led PDP Slams INEC For Recognizing ‘Illegal’ Faction

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for officially recognising a caretaker committee aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the move as unconstitutional and provocative.

In a statement yesterday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong warned that the Turaki-led faction would exhaust all legal avenues to challenge the Commission’s action.

Yesterday, INEC formally recognised the Wike-backed caretaker committee, presenting the Acting Chairman, Acting Secretary, and National Organising Secretary as the PDP representatives at the Commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

Reacting to INEC’s decision, Ememobong urged PDP members to remain calm and patient as the leadership dispute continues in the courts. He described the Commission’s recognition of the caretaker committee as vexatious and unconstitutional, adding that INEC should have exercised restraint given pending appeals in the Court of Appeal.

The statement partly read: “We are aware that INEC invited leaders of political parties to a meeting today and extended the invitation to some former members of our party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee, whereas there is no such provision in our constitution. “This action, though capable of causing unrest, will be met with all possible legal responses.

We can assure that INEC will not choose a leadership for our party. “Consequently, we urge all our members to remain calm and hopeful that the Court of Appeal will soon determine all cases concerning the leadership of our party.”

Both the governors’ bloc and the Wike-aligned faction had earlier approached INEC seeking official recognition. The electoral body initially declined to acknowledge either side, sparking multiple legal disputes as the 2027 general elections drew closer.