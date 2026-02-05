The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognising the Nyesom Wike-backed caretaker committee.

Describing the action as unconstitutional and capable of escalating tensions within the party, the Turaki-led PDP warned that it would explore all legal avenues to challenge INEC’s decision.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, urged party members to remain calm while the courts resolve the leadership dispute.

New Telegraph reports that the reaction followed INEC’s formal recognition of the Wike-backed caretaker committee, which represented the PDP at the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

The party’s leadership crisis escalated last Friday after a Federal High Court in Ibadan nullified the PDP National Convention held on November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, and ordered Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and others to stop parading themselves as national officers of the party.

READ ALSO:

INEC’s decision to recognise the caretaker committee followed the appearance of its representatives—presented as Acting Chairman, Acting Secretary and National Organising Secretary—at Thursday’s consultative meeting.

The statement read in part, “We are aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the leaders of political parties to a meeting today and extended the invitation to some former members of our party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee to represent our party, whereas there is no such provision in our constitution.

“This action, though ordinarily vexatious and capable of causing a widespread breach of peace, will be met with all possible legal responses. Though not unexpected of this current INEC leadership, it is expected that an impartial umpire would have taken notice of the pendency of the matters in the Court of Appeal (including the judgment which they are relying upon), which, when decided, will effectively affect the subject under consideration, and exercised restraint therefrom. We can assure that INEC will not choose a leader for our party.

“Consequently, we urge all our members to remain calm and hopeful that, soonest, the Court of Appeal will hear and determine all the cases concerning the leadership of our party.

“We assure that the Rebirth movement of our party, under the able leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is steady and secure, and will ultimately surmount all these challenges to present a stronger and more united party to Nigerians as a credible alternative to the ruling party that has brought untold sorrows, tears, and blood to Nigerians.”