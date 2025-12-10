The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has debunked the purported faction within the party, saying the opposition party is fully united after 29 state chairmen arrived at a consensus to affirm the legitimacy and authority of the National Working Committee.

Turaki, who spoke during the ongoing meeting with PDP State Chairmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 10, which had 29 chairmen present.

New Telegraph recall that the PDP governors had supported the Ibadan convention, where Turaki and other members of the NWC were elected on November 16 for a four-year tenure.

However, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, allies — Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu — continued to insist that they remained Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary, respectively.

Even though the governors facilitated a seamless transition from former Chairman Umar Damagum to Turaki ahead of Damagum’s tenure ending on December 9, the Wike-backed faction still went ahead on Sunday to name Mohammed, Anyanwu, and others into a 60-day caretaker committee.

Turaki explained that every step taken was done in collaboration with the state chairmen, noting that the effectiveness of the NWC’s efforts depends largely on the level of cooperation and backing they receive from the Forum of State Chairmen.

“For me, today is a day of fulfilment. Outside there, some people who claim to be members of our party, but who indeed the whole world knows are not members of our party, claim that they have what they call a faction.

“So when you look at 29 state chairmen sitting with us, with apologies coming from two, then when you also take into account the fact that certain chapters were dissolved and so do not have leadership constituted presently, which we are planning to do in due course, then tell me, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, who is not here.

“If all the state chairmen are here with us, then who is it that is not with us? If all the state chairmen are supporting us, then who, sincerely speaking, can be fighting us?

“So this is something for the whole world to see. These are known faces; these are veterans in their own right, and they are here physically, not virtually, and they are here in person, not via representation.

“So as far as PDP is concerned, I think it speaks for itself. People now know where the leadership of PDP is, and people know who the true leaders of the party are, and of course, we are the leaders, the genuine bona fide leaders of the people,” he said.

Turaki assured the state chairmen that under his leadership, the NWC would return the PDP to the people, while also expressing concern that the All Progressives Congress is dragging Nigeria backwards.

He continued, “Today, PDP is on a new mission, and this new mission is to reclaim Nigeria from the inept APC leadership, a leadership that, instead of taking Nigeria progressively forward, is taking us retrogressively backwards.

“Today, Nigerians are living witnesses that the achievements, the progress that had been made in the 16 PDP glorious years have either been destroyed, shattered, or reversed. And that is why today, whenever Nigerians speak, they beg, they plead: if you cannot take us anywhere further, please take us back to where we were in 2015.

“I say to Nigerians out there who have listened to you: we are not taking you back to where we were in 2015 when we left. We will take over power by the special grace of God in 2027. And thereafter, we will begin the journey to taking Nigeria and Nigerians to the promised land. It is possible, it is doable; we’ve done it before, and we’re going to do it again.”