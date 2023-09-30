Tupac: Man Charged For Murder Of American Rapper In 1996

A Nevada grand jury on Friday indicted 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the murder of legendary American rapper, Tupac Shakur.

It would be recalled that the New York-born hip-hop singer was shot four times at the age of 25 in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas. 27 years after his death, Nevada’s grand jury indicted “Keffe D” on one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Keffe D, who is said to be the uncle of one of Tupac’s known rivals, Orlando Anderson, was arraigned before the court by the Las Vegas Police.

Also, his nephew, Anderson, who was reported to have been involved in a casino brawl involving Tupac and his associates on the night of the hip-hop star’s death, denied any involvement in the rapper’s killing at the time.

However, Anderson died two years later in an unrelated gang shooting.

However, Keffe D admitted in interviews and his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the car allegedly used in the shooting.

Speaking on the development, the Police said they planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur in a casino.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective who spent years investigating Shakur’s murder, told the Associated Press he is not surprised by Mr Davis’ arrest.

“All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead,” Mr Kading said, calling Mr Davis “the last man standing” in the case.