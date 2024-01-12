Tupac Killer, Keffe D Granted $750,000 Bail

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader involved in the murder of famous American rapper, Tupac Amaru Shakur, has been granted a $750,000 bail.

It would be recalled that the suspect was arrested in September 2023 and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

His arrest came two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife’s residence in search of items concerning Tupac’s murder.

The 60-year-old former gang leader on Tuesday, January 9, appeared before the court in Las Vegas for a hearing on his potential release on bail pending his criminal trial.

However, his legal team argued that their client was not a danger to the society, and neither was he a flight risk if they would agree for him to be bailed before the commencement of the main trial.

While maintaining his not-guilty plea, they stated that all his comments about Tupac’s murder were for monetary gain and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors contended that Davis was a cold-blooded killer who should not be let out on the streets.

The judge, Carli Kierny, thereafter, agreed to let him out pending trial and granted him $750,000 bail.

Kierny also stated that Keefe D would be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring while awaiting trial.

New Telegraph recalls that Shakur was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas at the age of 25.