Tunji-ojo’s Noble Initiatives To Reclaim Dignity

In the heart of Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior lies an unwavering commitment to justice, compassion, and national security. And Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the beacon guiding this noble cause, has launched a transformative mission designed to liberate the incarcerated and fortify the nation’s borders. Addressing the harrowing issue of prison congestion, Tunji-Ojo stands tall, bearing the torch of change. Recognizing the plight of over 4,000 inmates shackled by financial constraints, he vowed to disentangle them from the clutches of incarceration.

“We’ve set up committees, engaged the private sector, and marshaled resources to pay fines exceeding N500 million,” declared the Minister. With meticulous planning and unwavering resolve, the Ministry aims to slash the prison population from nearly 79,000 to approximately 75,000 within a swift four-week period. Yet, Tunji-Ojo remains cognizant that this mission isn’t solely the Ministry’s responsibility, stressing the need for a collaborative effort involving various governmental agencies, particularly emphasizing a partnership with the Office of the Attorney General.

The Minister’s vision extends far beyond mere relief; it encompasses activating the non-custodial functions of correctional services, aiming to breathe life into the institution’s core purpose. He elucidated the alarming situation in Lagos, where over 9,000 inmates inundate facilities designed for a mere 4,800, echoing the urgent need for immediate action and the activation of laws supporting non-custodial services.

However, Tunji-Ojo’s compass doesn’t solely point towards prison decongestion; it directs attention to securing Nigeria’s porous borders. Understanding that a nation’s safety hinges on border security, he has established an inter-agency committee comprising key stakeholders. This committee, poised to amalgamate human intelligence and cutting-edge technology, endeavors to fortify the nation’s perimeters against threats, emphasizing the imperative of community involvement and loyalty in safeguarding these vital frontiers.

What sets Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s efforts apart is his foresight envisioning enduring solutions rather than temporary fixes. His commitment to formulating a holistic, future-proof border control policy transcends personal tenure, aiming to establish a framework safeguarding the nation’s security for generations to come. In the annals of Nigeria’s pursuit of justice and security, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s name shall resonate as a stalwart guardian, a catalyst for transformation, and a beacon of hope for the incarcerated and the nation at large. Salako is the publisher Triangle Magazine