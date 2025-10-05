Tunji-ojo’s Innovative Moves In Interior Ministry

In this write up, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the impact of the innovations in the Ministry of Interior under Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, making case for greater professionalism and procurement of modern fire-fighting equipment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech marking Nigeria’s 65th independence celebration a few days ago had about 20 highlights. This includes an increase in Nigeria’s foreign reserves as well as revenue from the non-oil sector.

But the President did more. He also highlighted the innovations and revolution in the Interior Ministry, and called on Nigerians to emulate the innovations and immigration service reforms put in place by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tuni-Ojo. This has since enhanced efficiency, reduced corruption, and improved service delivery.

Indeed, the Ministry has witnessed dramatic changes in the last two years. Right from the onset, the job was enormous, as his mandate covers such agencies as the Nigerian Immigration Service, (both home and abroad), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Commission, (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Centres and the Federal Fire Service.

Top among the Ministry’s achievements are the recent launch of a Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre that processes up to 5,000 passports daily, a massive leap from the previous 250-300 capacity. This new, automated, and centralized system replaces the old decentralized one and significantly reduces processing times, aiming for passport approval within 24 hours.

Described as part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the reform also improves security, transparency, and the global authentication of Nigerian passports. Other key features of the new system are centralized production of passports, the first time in its 62-year history, Nigeria now operates a centralized system for passport production, aligning with global standards.

Some of the features, according to Tunji-Ojo are increased capacity, rapid processing: With the centralized system, approved passports can be produced and delivered to applicants within a day and automation and optimization. The reform includes automation to streamline processes and optimize efficiency.

Benefits of the Reform are elimination of backlogs. The new system is designed to end long-standing delays and eliminate passport backlogs. As regards enhanced security, the centralization improves security, transparency, and the integrity of travel documents, making them more difficult to forge. Global Authentication:

On the international benefits, the new system integrates Nigeria into the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory, ensuring global authentication of its passports. The reform also improves service delivery and brings efficiency to the passport system for all Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo said: “This is a game-changer for passport processing in Nigeria. We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week. Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians. This development is about driving efficiency and building a passport system Nigerians can be proud of.”

He explained that for the first time since the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was established in 1963, Nigeria now operates a centralised passport production system, in line with global standards. To him, the reform would improve uniformity, efficiency, and the integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.

Also put in place is the Centralized Interior Management and Administration System (CIMAS), a central platform that enhances oversight and decision-making across Ministry of Interior agencies. CIMAS facilitates secure inter-agency collaboration and intelligence exchange among security agencies, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality.

With this, the Ministry said, Nigerian travelers are now familiar with initiatives like Electronic Visa (e-Visa), Landing and Exit Cards (LEC), Advance Passenger Information (API), Migrant Information Management System (MIMS), Citizen and Business (C&B), Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), Temporary Work Permit (TWP), Guard Management System (GMS) and Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens.

Public assets protection

As regards the NSCDC, he established the Railway Commands for the protection of all railway infrastructures around the country, commenced sensitisation of private guard companies, strengthened collaboration with the military, Police, DSS and sister security agencies and established a female squad for protection of schools.

The mechanism was also put in place to secure telecommunication installations nationwide, arresting of illegal miners and cracking down on illegal activities in the sector leading to arrest of 327 illegal miners, prosecution of 143, destruction of 1,069 illegal refineries and accelerated operations for safer schools.

The Federal Fire Service is also receiving attention in order to improve rapid response capability during emergencies. This has reportedly decreased the amount of property lost to fire incidents from 1.2 trillion to 1.9 trillion saved in 2024.

The Minister recently called for the urgent reform of Nigeria Fire Service legislation, describing the current law as obsolete and inadequate for the realities of modern rescue operations. He charged fire officers “to prioritise prevention, mitigation, and public responsibility,” describing these as essential to life as oxygen.

Correctional centres

The Ministry also carried out rehabilitation and upgrade of correctional centres, and arrangements were made for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. Top among those affected is the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre, where facilities have been modernized to create a more humane and effective correctional environment.

Increased revenue generation to N4.5 bn

These have come with some financial benefits for the country. Unlike what obtained previously, the Ministry has marched productivity with increased revenue generation. At the defence of its budget earlier in the year, Tunji-Ojo told lawmakers that while the revenue target as approved by the National Assembly in 2024 was N1.2bn for business expatriates’ quotas and naturalisation. The Ministry generated N4,5 billion.

This won the admiration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who led joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Interior, and gave the commendation to the Minister. Oshiomhole said a lot of key sectors within the Ministry came alive in the last financial year, but attributed the increase to some measures adopted by the Ministry to close linkages via zero remittances and a full automated of solutions.

Commendation and way forward

The feat has come not with little commendation from many quarters. In 2024, the Minister won the New Telegraph’s Most Outstanding Minister for the Year 2023 award, while the Vanguard Newspapers gave him a similar recognition. New Telegraph highlighted the Minister’s transformational leadership within such a short time, where he cleared all the bureaucratic bottlenecks, corruption and delays which hitherto characterized consular and immigration services and restored confidence in the process both in Nigeria and at all Nigerian Embassies and High Commissions abroad.

Specifically, New Telegraph highlighted the “clearing of over 250,000 passport backlog within three weeks of assumption of office, sanitizing and liberalizing passport acquisition and renewal process, eliminating corrosive corruption at Immigration Offices worldwide, ensuring speedy processing unlike what obtained prior to your appointment as Minister, banning Immigration officers from serving as passport acquisition agents and initiating measures to decongest Correctional Facilities nationwide, through moves to raise N500million to pay off fines of 4,000 convicts.

The introduction of these visible measures has changed the narratives about the country and restored Nigerians’ confidence in the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry of Interior and agencies under your supervision.

The Director General, South West Nigeria Council of Traditional Rulers, who is also the Olowa of Igbara-Oke Kingdom and Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, OFR, commended Tunji-Ojo for his remarkable contribution to the successful establishment of the newly-built Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja.

HRM Agbede described the new development as a landmark achievement that has positioned Nigeria on the path of improved efficiency, transparency, and accountability in passport production and delivery. He noted that the project is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which continues to bring impactful reforms across key sectors of governance.

In his words “I heartily commend the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for this laudable initiative which will greatly improve passport production and delivery in Nigeria. This remarkable achievement under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is a clear demonstration of transparency, accountability, and commitment to national development. The establishment of this modern Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre, equipped with high-speed machines, has placed our country on a new pedestal of efficiency and service delivery.

According to him, this milestone has not only addressed a decades-long challenge but has also set a new benchmark for public service delivery in Nigeria. He stressed that the Minister’s visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to the welfare of Nigerians deserve to be recognised and applauded at all levels.

Similarly, a Nigerian Information Technology and E-Commerce specialist, based in the United Kingdom, Mr. Oladele Adanri, commended the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whom he describes as a shining example of what leadership should look like.

He described Tunji-Ojo as a man who has given new meaning to his office and added real value to Nigerians through efficiency and innovation. What struck Adanri most were the recent passport reforms that have significantly reduced delays and stress for citizens. He contrasted his frustrating experience years ago, when he spent over six hours at the passport office without success, with his most recent encounter. “I was told to expect my passport within a few days and, to my utmost amazement, it was delivered to my house within five days,” he said, shaking his head at the transformation. For him, this is not just a bureaucratic improvement but a statement of what governance can achieve when leaders are sincere.

While the innovations have received nationwide accolades, observers, however, called for reduction in the cost of procuring Nigerian passports. Onyebuchi Okafor said with the current level of inflation and minimum wage, the government should revisit the cost. He also called for procurement of modern fire-fighting equipment for the Federal Fire Service, especially in the 2026 budget.