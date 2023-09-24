Tunji-Ojo: Why Over 4000 Nigerians Are Still In Detention

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that there are more than 4,000 inmates currently held in custodial centres throughout the country due to their inability to pay fines.

The Minister who spoke on Saturday when the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi paid him a courtesy call at his office in Abuja added that over 70 per cent of the 79,000 inmates are awaiting trial.

He emphasized that this issue has endured because the inmates have been unable to fulfil the fines that were imposed on them by judges and magistrates.

He said, “Over 70 per cent of the 79,000 inmates are awaiting trial. We have over 4000 inmates in the facilities for their inability to pay various fines.

“We believe we can reduce the number of inmates in our correctional facilities by about forty per cent if we explore non-custodial alternatives as provided for in the Correctional Service Act,” he said.

He called on the EU to support Nigeria in making available technology to buffer and enhance border management architecture within the country.

“If we are able to solve crime and migration problems in Nigeria, Africa will be better for it,” he said