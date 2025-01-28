Tunji-Ojo: We Generated N6bn Revenue In 2024

Share

The Ministry of Interior generated a total of 6,034,457,000 from the services it rendered in the year 2024.

A breakdown of the packages showed that N3,220,035,000 was generated from Expatriate Quota, N2,409,282,000 accrued from Marriage Services, N392,790,000 from Citizenship, while Place of Worship amount stood at N12,350,000.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja at a “Media parley”, said no fewer than 828 illegal aliens were repatriated to their countries of origin in the year under review for various immigration-related offences.

The Minister used the forum to present his scorecard, as well as 2025 projections by the Ministry and all the 6 agencies under its direct supervision.

He highlighted that certain measures were adopted to achieve the set goals, including “Blockage and stoppage of revenue leakages through automation of processes thereby increasing the internally generated revenue (IGR) by over 150%”.

He listed other mechanisms as follows: “Ensuring that foreign applicants who applied for Nigerian Citizenship are genuinely scrutinized before being granted Nigerian Citizenship;

“Implementation of NAP 7.0 PEBEC Reform initiatives to enforce Service Level Agreement and Timeline for Business Permit and Expatriate Quota Applications;

“The Ministry relevant desk officers have been forwarded for onboarding on the ReportGov.NG to enable the Ministry attend promptly to backlog of complaints by the stakeholders/public;

“The Ministry inaugurated PEBEC Champions/Reform Team who have successfully worked with Ease of Doing Business Secretariat (EBES) to Harmonize and Update Records on the NAP 7.0 reform initiatives which includes:

“Enforce Service Level Agreement (SLA) for Business Permit Application;

Enforce Timeline for Business Permit Application;

“Enforce SLA timeline for Expatriate Quota (EQ) Applications;

Enforce timeline for EQ Applications;

Commenced full operations in the newly established Federal Marriage Registries in the following States: Jalingo, Taraba State; Akure, Ondo State; Ibadan, Oyo State; Makurdi, Benue State, Asaba, Delta State and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State”.

On the Performance Management System (PMS), Tunji-Ojo noted thus: “The Ministry is currently implementing the Performance Management System (PMS) which is one of the Six (6) pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP2021-2025) a strategy that drives the first medium term plan, 2021-2025 of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 holistic reforms of the Civil Service.

“The PMS is a framework used to evaluate, manage and improve the employee performance in alignment with the National Service and mandate while innovating means and measures to achieving Ministry’s Mandate also.

As at the end of December 2024, the Ministry of Interior led by the Hon. Minister has cascaded the signed bond to the Head of Agencies under the supervision of the Ministry and signed a performance contract with each of them, similarly the Permanent Secretary also cascaded the Bond of the Performance Contracts with the Directors/Head of Departments of the Ministry and equally signed a performance contract.

“The Head of Departments/Units in the Ministry has further cascaded the Performance Contract down to each employee in the Ministry as required by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to ensure efficiency, improved productivity, innovation and citizen-centered (EPIC) service”.

In line with the Open Governance Policy of the Federal government, the former House of Representatives’ member states that, periodic engagement of the relevant stakeholders and citizens in the secto, was undertaken.

The quarterly tracking of the “deliverables” was done by various organs of the government in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) “among other Non-Governmental and Civil Society Groups that put us on our toes to answer their queries whenever and wherever our path crossed.

“Before now, most of you are aware that the Honourable Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is a friend to the media as he is always willing to address Nigerians and Citizen’s, you how volatile our sector is, where one misconception that is not attended to is capable of cauxe an internal unrest.

“The Hon. Minister within the period under review has been on the Human Rights Radio (Brekete Family) Abuja where he interfaced and address a lot of concern by Nigerians;

“He has been on the Channel Television to explain to Nigerians about his Mandate and achievements of the Ministry. Generally, the Honourable Minister has been accessible and friendly to address the Press whenever such request or opportunity plays out”.

