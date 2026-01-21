Tunji-Ojo Warns Immigration Officials Against Overcharging Passport Applicants

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has warned officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) against charging passport applicants more than the officially approved fees, stressing that inefficiency and extortion will no longer be tolerated.

The minister gave the warning on Tuesday during an unannounced visit to the NIS passport office in Gwagwalada, Abuja, where he expressed dissatisfaction with delays in service delivery despite applicants arriving early.

Tunji-Ojo, who toured the VIP and Children sections of the passport office, questioned immigration officers on why only a few applicants had been attended to several hours after operations were scheduled to begin.

According to him, passport offices are expected to be operational by 8:00am, noting that by 9:30am, several applicants should have been processed.

“By 9:30am, I expect to see at least one or two applicants attended to here. People are already waiting downstairs, and our responsibility is to be efficient,” the minister said.

The minister also cautioned passport applicants against paying any money outside the officially approved fees, warning immigration officials against excuses such as collecting money for diesel or office materials.

“I don’t want to hear that you are collecting money for diesel or paper. Nigerians have paid fully for their passports. Serve them diligently,” Tunji-Ojo warned.

Tunji-Ojo questioned the slow pace of enrolment and biometric capturing, explaining that with proper system management, each applicant should be processed within minutes.

“How long does enrolment take? Three minutes. Three times seven is twenty-one minutes. These delays are unjustifiable,” he said.

Immigration officers, however, explained that although operations were meant to start at 8:00am, activities only commenced around 9:00am due to power supply challenges, as the generator was switched on late.

The explanation did not impress the minister, who criticised the practice of completing enrolment for all applicants before commencing biometric capturing.

“It doesn’t make sense. People are waiting, and some still need to go to work. Why must you wait until everyone is enrolled before capturing starts?” he asked.

The minister also faulted the under-utilisation of the VIP and Children section, noting that applicants in overcrowded areas could have been redirected there to ease congestion and improve service delivery.

“It will not cost you anything if you use this place for them,” he added.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Tunji-Ojo stressed that public service must prioritise efficiency, fairness and respect for citizens’ time.

“You are wasting people’s precious time. Time is money. Time is expensive. This is unacceptable,” he said.

He reiterated that no category of Nigerians should be treated as more important than others, stressing the ministry’s commitment to transparency, efficiency and equal treatment for all passport applicants.