Tunji-Ojo: The Minister Who Won’t Stop Winning

If governance had a scoreboard, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo would be leading with an unmatchable streak.

The Minister of Interior is not just making waves—he’s causing a governance tsunami! After a spectacular run in 2024, where he pushed through ground-breaking reforms and cleared long-standing inefficiencies, 2025 has barely begun, and he’s already rolling out fresh wins.

Forget slow starts—Tunji-Ojo is proving that leadership is a 24/7, all-yearround affair. With the energy of a man on a mission, he is setting new standards for governance, ensuring that Nigeria’s interior ministry remains a model of efficiency, security, and financial accountability.

For those wondering whether the minister would slow down after an impressive 2024, the answer is a resounding no! Just a few weeks into the New Year, he has already made headlines with his ministry’s achievements.

The numbers are staggering: over N6 billion generated in 2024 from various services, including expatriate quotas, marriage registrations, citizenship applications, and even places of worship.

Beyond the financial wins, the human impact is massive. In 2023, 32,640 officers across the various agencies under the ministry were promoted—a major step in boosting morale and efficiency.

In 2024, an additional 20,851 officers have already climbed up the ranks. With backlog promotions now a thing of the past, the minister is laser-focused on pushing forward a more structured and rewarding system for the workforce.

Under Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) have stepped up to become critical pillars of national security.

From combating terrorism and kidnapping to safeguarding farmers and miners—who are crucial to food security and the economy—his ministry has become a key player in Nigeria’s security framework.

But the reforms don’t stop there. Border security and immigration control have undergone a high-tech transformation.

Through President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria’s passport system has been revamped, eliminating the embarrassing era of travellers being flagged for verification.

“We should be proud that we are Nigerians because we now carry the best quality of international passports,” Tunji-Ojo declared confidently.

And let’s talk about recruitment! Over 10,783 new officers have been brought into NIS, NSCDC, and FFS since 2023, ensuring that these agencies have the manpower to effectively deliver on their mandates.

In an even more progressive move, the Federal Fire Service’s latest recruitment cycle saw over 35% female inclusion—a major win for gender equality in security agencies.

While it’s all about progress and efficiency, Tunji-Ojo has made it clear that there is no space for misconduct under his leadership.

His ministry has zero tolerance for indiscipline, with several disciplinary cases currently being addressed. It’s a simple message—if you wear the uniform, you must uphold the values of integrity and excellence.

With barely a month into the new year, Tunji-Ojo is proving once again that he is not here for empty promises—he is here for impact.

His leadership is a master class in governance, blending innovation, accountability, and reform in a way that keeps Nigeria moving forward.

From record-breaking revenue to ground-breaking reforms, the Minister of Interior has become the gold standard for how a public servant should lead.

If 2024 was his victory lap, 2025 is shaping up to be his grand encore—bigger, better, and bolder. So, if you thought the Tunji-Ojo era had peaked, think again. This is just the beginning! Salako is

