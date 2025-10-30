Tunji-Ojo Tasks Ondo Indigenes On Tinubu’s Reelection

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has urged the people of Ondo State to unite and speak with one voice in support of President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in the 2027 general election.

Tunji-Ojo made the call during the defection of Hon. Kennedy Peretei, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister was represented at the event by the Director General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), Chief Muyiwa Asagunla.

Peretei led a coalition of key opposition figures and members from other political parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA), into the APC. The defectors were formally received by the APC state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, amid celebrations.

In his remarks, Peretei said the new entrants were joining forces with the APC to advance the development of Ondo State. He described opposition parties in the state as “mere social clubs” lacking strategic leadership, coordination, and focus.

“There is no justification for remaining in opposition when governance can only be influenced from within,” Peretei said, adding that members of the Nigeria Workstation — a grassroots media advocacy and strategy group — and the Sunshine Grassroots Network have now aligned with the APC.

Tunji-Ojo, who facilitated the defection, commended President Tinubu for his infrastructural strides, including the ongoing dualisation of the Ore–Akure, Ilesha–Akure–Benin, and Akure–Ado-Ekiti roads, as well as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, which passes through Ondo State.

He stressed that these projects and the President’s reforms must be sustained beyond 2027.

Welcoming the new members, APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who represented the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, assured the defectors of equal opportunities within the party.

Adetimehin said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda had brought tangible benefits to the people of Ondo State, urging them to reciprocate by ensuring his reelection.

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to inclusiveness, unity, and progressive governance in the state.