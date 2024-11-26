Tunji-Ojo Speaks On ‘’Panacea For Food Insecurity’ At FUTA Graduation

Share

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will on November 29 deliver the 34th and 35th combined convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State.

The convocation lecture, according to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, is themed: “Technological Innovations: A Panacea for Food Insecurity”. Oladiji also added that no fewer than 6,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students would be graduating for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The event scheduled for November 29 and 30 would be presided over by the Chancellor, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk II. It was also gathered that 519 students would graduate with first-class honours degrees.

Briefing journalists on the event, Oladiji said: “This year’s convocation is a combination of the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions and will have three valedictorians emerging as overall best students.

“The trio are FAROMIKA, Ifeoluwa Faith of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE/17/3175) and VITOWANU, Johnbull Anuoluwapo of the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE/17/3299) as best Graduating Students for the 2022/2023 Academic Session with a CGP of 4.96 each.”

