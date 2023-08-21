Tunji-Ojo Resigns As Federal Lawmaker After Ministerial Appointment

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a lawmaker representing Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has resigned from the 10th National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo resigned following his nomination and subsequent appointment as the Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu.

His resignation was announced a few hours prior to the inauguration ceremony to swear in the ministers-designate on Monday, July 21.

Mr Babatunde Alao, Tunji-Ojo’s media assistant, stated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had already received Tunji-Ojo’s resignation letter on Friday.

Tunji-Ojo stated in the letter that his nomination as a minister under President Bola Tinubu’s administration required his resignation.

He remarked that the nation was in desperate need of technocrats at the time of his selection to help give their fair share to the development and economic expansion of the country.

A part of the letter read, “Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Tunji-Ojo said he was ready to offer his all for the renewed hope and agenda of the current administration and thanked President Tinubu for believing he was deserving of the opportunity to serve the country in his new capacity as a minister. The minister-designate was elected to represent the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State for a second term prior to his appointment. Between 2019 and 2023, Tunji-Ojo was a member of the National Assembly and chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Niger/Delta Affairs.