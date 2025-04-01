Tunji-Ojo Participates In Border Security Summit In London

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday participated in the Border Security Summit at Lancaster House in London.

The event brought together over 30 global leaders, including UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss critical issues surrounding border control and organised immigration crime (OIC).

The summit provided a platform for international collaboration on migration policies, security threats, and strategies to combat illegal immigration activities. Tunji-Ojo’s presence underscored Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its immigration policies and working with global partners to tackle transnational crimes such as human trafficking, smuggling, and document fraud.

He contributed to discussions on improving border security, utilising technology-driven solutions, and enhancing regional cooperation to dismantle criminal networks exploiting immigration loopholes.

Speaking on BBC UK, he stressed the importance of bilateral and multilateral agreements to enhance security frameworks, facilitate intelligence-sharing, and deploy advanced border management systems.

He said: “The fight against organised immigration crime is not one that any country can handle alone. It requires collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and the deployment of innovative security technologies to safeguard our borders.”

The summit also featured discussions on migration trends, counter-terrorism efforts, and the role of artificial intelligence in border security.

Tunji-Ojo engaged in high-level dialogues with other global leaders, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance on secure and well-regulated immigration policies while fostering international partnerships for sustainable solutions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

