Tunji-Ojo, Others Laud Akeredolu’s Return

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and prominent indigenes of Ondo State have extended their delight on the return of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to Nigeria after three months of medical vacation.

Tunji-Ojo in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde stated that the return of the governor is not just a testament to his strength, resilience, and will, which the majority admire him for, but also proof of God’s faithfulness.”

His words “The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor, are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.

“As you formally resume duties, I pray our state witnesses more development under your watch.”