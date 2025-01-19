Tunji-Ojo: Ondo LG Election Victory For Democracy

Share

The Saturday, January 18 Local Government election in Ondo State signalled victory for all, and the advancement of democracy, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said on Sunday.

While congratulating the winners of the election, the Minister commended other contestants for their courage and display of sportsmanship.

This is as he further described the exercise as a demonstration of the growth of the nation’s democratic institutions, as well as the unwavering dedication of the people to grassroots governance.

The Minister’s position was conveyed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde.

“As I reflect on this achievement, I am reminded of the strength of our collective will. When the people embrace peace, uphold fairness, and commit to democratic values, progress becomes inevitable. Ondo State has once again demonstrated that unity and maturity are the hallmarks of true democracy.

“The successful conduct of the local government election in Ondo State is a victory for our people and democracy. I must commend the peaceful conduct of the electorates and the courage of the contestants.

“In every election, there will always be a winner. However, this election is a victory for all — no victor, no vanquish. I urge the newly elected local government officials to ensure the true benefits of the local government autonomy facilitated by the Federal Government get to the people.

“We must also commend the umpire, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) and security officials for executing the election in a professional manner”, Tunji-Ojo said.

The former member of the House of Representatives also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to strengthening democracy across the nation.

He hailed the leadership of the Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for fostering an enabling environment that ensured a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

The Minister reaffirmed his belief in the resolve of the people of Ondo State to sustain the momentum while wishing the state further growth, peace, and prosperity.

