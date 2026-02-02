Tunji-Ojo Lauded As Tinubu’s ‘Star Performer’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Otunba Agboola Kelly, has described the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as an invaluable asset and one of the most outstanding performers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Kelly, a Coordinator of the Ondo APC Elders Movement for Tinubu, who spoke on Monday, hailed Dr Tunji-Ojo as a God-given, illustrious son of Ondo State, whose visionary leadership has earned widespread admiration both within Nigeria and on the global stage.

According to him, since taking office, Tunji-Ojo, fondly called BTO, has driven sweeping transformations aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “BTO has truly revolutionised the Ministry of Interior. His appointment is a clear testament to his exceptional capabilities, and he remains our pride not just in Ondo State but across Nigeria.

He stressed that the Minister’s unwavering commitment to excellence and results-oriented approach has positioned him as a cornerstone of the Tinubu administration.

His stellar performance is not only inspiring nationwide support but also serving as a powerful catalyst for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In Ondo State, the APC Elders Movement continues to expand its influence and membership, with the minister’s leadership providing tremendous momentum and motivation.