Tunji-Ojo Issues January 1 Deadline For Foreign Passport Offices

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday issued a deadline of January 1 for private sector partners to open any pending passport offices abroad.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who gave the deadline date while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today said the contractors will not be able to carry out their contracts if the passport offices are not activated by January 1, 2024.

According to him, the failure of contractors to implement passport officers was partly responsible for the backlog of passports in several countries, including the United Kingdom.

“What we’re looking at, for example, in Canada: for a start, we should have about three, four offices. We might not, at this particular point in time, be able to say, ‘We want to spend money to open all these things’ but we can partner with the private sector.

“Incidentally, that service – the passport front office – is actually in the contract signed by the NIS with some service providers over a time ago but up till now, not yet activated. And I have told them, ‘By January 1, God bless you, if you do not activate these services.

And you will not hold millions of Nigerians in the diaspora to ransom by being unable to provide them the service you ought to provide,” he said.