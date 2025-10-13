Tunji-Ojo Hails Seyi Tinubu On 40th Birthday

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as he marked his 40th birthday.

In a birthday message issued on his X handle, Tunji-Ojo called on Seyi, his brother and described him as a figure of “Depth, growth, and character.”

He also called the president’s son “a symbol of the resilience of the Nigerian youth.”

READ ALSO

Tunji-Ojo wrote, “Turning 40 is more than a milestone; it is a celebration of depth, growth, and character.

“You have carried yourself through life with quiet confidence, kindness, and an unwavering sense of purpose that inspires everyone.

“May this new chapter usher in fresh blessings, renewed strength, and endless reasons to be thankful,” the minister prayed for Seyi.