Tunji-Ojo Hails Conduct of Ondo LG Election

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday expressed delight at the conduct of Saturday’s Ondo State local government election, saying it is “a victory for our people and democracy”.

He congratulated the winners and the losers for their courage and display of sportsmanship.

Tunji-Ojo described the election as a proof to the growing maturity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, as well as the citizens’ dedication to grassroots governance.

He said: “The successful conduct of the local government election in Ondo State is a victory for our people and democracy.

I must commend the peaceful conduct of the voters and the courage of the contestants. “In every election, there will always be a winner. However, this election is a victory for all — no victor, no vanquish.

“I urge the newly elected local government officials to ensure the true benefits of the local government autonomy facilitated by the Federal Government get to the people.

“We must also commend the umpire, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) and security officials for executing the election in a professional manner.”

The former member of the House of Representatives applauded President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening democracy.

The minister praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for fostering an enabling environment that ensured a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

