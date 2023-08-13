Tunji-ojo: From Impressive Lawmaking To Federal Cabinet

It is no longer news that the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been confirmed as a minister, alongside 44 other nominees. While the nomination of BTO might have come as a surprise to some political gladiators in Ondo State, keen watchers of power play in Nigeria anticipated it. Given that Tunji-Ojo enjoys a very robust relationship with the Chief of Staff to President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Ako- ko-born politician equally boasts of a very impressive resume.

Ordinarily, an outstanding resume that Tunji-Ojo possesses would readily secure a ministerial slot for him, any day. It could also be stated that Tunji-Ojo is sufficiently educated and he has equally garnered outstanding work experience to become a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is also on record that Tunji-Ojo played a very important role in the processes leading to the formation of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the emergency of the Speaker of Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

He also made a unique statement in his federal constituency by delivering one of the highest votes for President Tinubu throughout the country. It is to the credit of the Minister-designate that President Tinubu as well as other APC candidates secured overwhelming victory in the 2023 presidential and governorship elections in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency.

It is not debatable that the outcome of the 2023 general elections would have been different for the APC in the entire Akoko land, but for the all important roles, influence and contributions of the lawmaker. Even after the 2023 general elections had already been won and lost, BTO also did all within his capacity to ensure that the preferred speakership candidate of President Tinubu eventually became the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo served as the Campaign Director General of Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen and he delivered a comprehensive victory. It should also not be forgotten that Tunji- Ojo was the Campaign Director General of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, and despite being a first time lawmaker in 2019, he also delivered a huge victory for Gbajabiamila then. Similarly, it is not contestable that Tunji-Ojo has truly paid his dues in the politics of Nigeria and Ondo State.

In terms of education, BTO as he is popularly known, was trained as an Information Communication Technology expert at the London Metropolitan University. Since his graduation, he has been undertaking regular trainings as a Certified Ethical Hacker. Upon graduation, he established an ICT firm and he became a very successful ICT expert and consultant at a relatively young age of 24. Even long before he delved into partisan politics, he had impressively carved a niche for himself in the world of ICT.

He had worked abroad with different organizations and had likewise undertaken several consultancy jobs for private firms, government enterprises and the Nigerian National Assembly. He was already a multi-millionaire before he attained the age of 30. The egghead was practically doing extremely well in his private business and should not have gone any inch near partisan politics but for his burning passion to serve and impact many lives.

Incontrovertibly, the first tenure of BTO as a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives was a rollercoaster of successive successes. He blazed the trail of quality representation and clearly outperformed all his predecessors put together from 1999 to 2019. He undertook and delivered infrastructural projects that were never thought possible within and outside of his federal constituency.

In a manner that was unprecedented in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, BTO magnanimously extended his infrastructural revolution outside his constituency. It is arguable however, that every part of Akoko land has benefitted immensely from his unmatched legislative representation.