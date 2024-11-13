Tunji-Ojo: FG Making Conscious Effort To Tackle Insecurity

Share

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Interior Minister has reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is making conscious efforts to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, the Minister revealed that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, are losing sleep over the security issue.

“Nobody is resting. Not the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, not the Minister of Defence, not the Chief of Defence Staff, not the DSS.”

“Nobody is sleeping, we are working. This security issue is a major issue of national concern and I will not sit here and refuse to take responsibility for the security of Nigerians on behalf of the President.” Tunji-Ojo noted

He also stated that although security has improved in the country since President Bola Tinubu’s administration came on board, adding that the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been degraded by troops.

