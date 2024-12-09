Tunji-Ojo: FG Committed To Improving Nigeria’s Culture, Tourism Sector

Share

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to improve the culture and tourism sector in Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo made the emphasis at the 100-year anniversary of Oke-Agbe community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday.

According to him, the president, with the rebranding of the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), is passionate about the country’s cultural heritage, peace and unity.

“We aim to foster culture and inclusivity by celebrating Nigeria’s diverse identity and empowering economic opportunities through the creative industries.

“The president [Tinubu] has rebranded the Ministry of Creative Economy and Tourism, which has been living up to expectations, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has also approved the creative industry.

“I also congratulate our people in Oke-Agbe over the 100 years of unification, harmony, and co-existence, and we are looking forward to the year full of bliss,” he said.

