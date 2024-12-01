Tunji-Ojo Calls For Probe Over Non-Payment Of Paramilitary Officers

Share

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, on Sunday, called for a probe into the allegations of salary deductions affecting paramilitary officers in the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that there are reports making rounds that some officers expressed concerns over deductions from their salaries by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and also delays in the payment of promotion arrears.

Reacting to the report, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, Ahmed Ja’afaru, assured that an investigation had been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged deductions.

He also appealed for patience as the matter is being addressed and assured of the board’s commitment to achieving a swift and positive resolution to the matter.

Consequently, the Minister/Chairman of the Board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed that a comprehensive investigation be carried out forthwith by the Board on the matter while calling on officers of the paramilitary services to remain calm.

