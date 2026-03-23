Tunji-Ojo: A Study Of Innovation In Governance

Since his appointment as Min- ister of Interior on August 16, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has continued to validate the famous quote by the 19th Century American essayist, Ralph Waldo Emerson: “If a man can write a better book, preach a better sermon, or make a better mousetrap than his neighbour, though he build his house in the woods, the world will make a beaten path to his door”.

Many, who had followed Tunji-Ojo’s trajectory in the private sector as an information technology consultant, would easily reconcile themselves to the innovations that are pushing new frontiers in the Federal Ministry of Interior, which currently maximises its enormous constitutional mandate – through the instrumentalities of the four para-military agencies – to give meaning and relevance to its identity.

When President Tinubu transferred the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) from the Presidency to Tunji-Ojo’s ministry, analysts in the internal security ecosystem hailed the decision as not only timely, but one borne out of the appointor’s absolute confidence in BTO. Food for thought, you may say.

True to type, since its movement in September 2023, the NIMC has con- tinued to prioritise the acceleration of National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment, integrating data with immigration services, with eyes on improving operational efficiency. No better meaning can be given to innovation in governance than the capacity of a leader – at whatever designation – to evolve new perspectives in governance process.

In fact, that administrator, who adopts new technologies, and other available legitimate problem-solving platforms, to get results, deserves a pride of place in the hall of fame. It is for this reason that the minister’s successful execution of various multi-billion naira capital projects in 2024, despite near zero capital allocation releases, deserves more than a passing mention.

How he achieved so much with the paucity of budgetary funds, the “Starboy” of the Bola Tinubu admin- istration had offered this: “We didn’t spend a kobo of government money to do some of these things. What we did was avoid entering into new contracts.

Instead, we reviewed existing ones and implemented value proposition management to ensure contractors fulfilled their obligations. “For example, someone with a contract for issuing visa approval centres (VACs) hadn’t built a VAC centre. We had to ensure they delivered.

Another contractor providing border control solutions implemented the software component but failed to deliver the hardware, which is essential for e-gate solutions.

I made it clear that contracts cannot be implemented partially— they must be executed holistically. “We didn’t enter into new agree- ments or PPPs. We simply demanded that contractors fulfil their existing obligations.

It’s about accountability and ensuring maximum value for Nigeria. Most of these solutions were personally designed by me. I consulted directly, using my expertise to ensure that government gets what it deserves. “Every solution was derived from

In fact, that administrator, who adopts new technologies, and other available legitimate problem-solving platforms, to get results, deserves a pride of place in the hall of fame

existing contracts. Not one naira of public money was spent. It’s about ensuring Nigeria gains value from previously signed agreements.

We were able to complete automation of e-gates, the command and control centre, resource centres, visa approval centres, solar farms, and other projects by thinking outside the box.”

Little wonder the highly-prized engineer initiated the construction, and saw to the completion of a 4-mega watt (4MW) solar farm, programmed, as it were, to power critical security and data infrastructure under his ministry, it being domiciled within the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service general area.

Indeed, it is right and proper to tell the story of performing public officials, as that will not only spur them to more, but also put non-performing ones under pressure to scale-up, or be made to hug the exit door. Tunji-Ojo is a story that must be told, which does not forgive silence (apologies to Okey Ndibe).

At a time and season when many visualise public office as an opportunity to sit pretty, it will be a disservice not to celebrate exceptions like Minister Tunji-Ojo, who has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to the completion of a novel project called Fire Service Academy, which is nearing completion, after years of inertia.

The worth of a man is largely measured through the lense of his words, which are expected to translate into action, so says an African proverb.

This resonated in the mouth of the minister: “So, this Academy provides us that opportunity, not just to train the officers of the Federal Fire Service, but to also train private sector people, and to reduce the capital flight that we have been experiencing; where people travel abroad to train themselves on rescue management, and rescue services.

“And we believe that we will provide these facilities here, and further empower our youths. What we are trying to do is a bit novel. We are trying to create a world-class Fire Academy… Part of what we have decided to now do, is to even extend it beyond a Fire Academy, and to create more like paramilitary institute for professionalism and career development.

“So, we want to make it a really big thing; to really make this a hub for ca- pacity building and I want to say very clearly that we sincerely believe this is a huge one for Mr. President; it’s a huge one for this administration. And we understand that in this era, fire is not just about the Fire Service, Fire Service should be about emergency re- sponse and management, and rescue services.”

Seriously speaking, it makes sense to, at all material times, separate the wheat from the chaff, or the sheep from the goats. Restraint is the alkaline that neutralises the fallacy of generalisation; the haste to conclude if you like.

At a time when small minds were discussing people, and average minds focused on events, Tunji-Ojo – considered in serious circles as a great mind – was setting purposeful agenda for the critical agencies under his supervision.

The centrality of Immigration, Corrections, and other agencies to the internal security architectures of both developed, and developing nations across the globe, has never been in doubt, a result of which the current Tunji-Ojopowered Interior ministry manifests.

It’s a given that goals getters do not lower their guards in their their determination to sustain, and even build on gains of the preceding period. Investigation has shown that the former House of Representatives member for Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State (elected in 2019, and re-elected in 2023), has already taken time by the forelock.

By getting all the agencies under his supervision to sign a performance bond, at the end of a sectoral performance review retreat, the pace-setting minister has just demonstrated – once again- that hard work is the manure that facilitates growth in any given organisation or milieu.

In functional climes – Nigeria being one of such – exceptional achievers like Tunji-Ojo, are entrusted with higher responsibilities, to enable them bring bigger impacts to bear on the lives of the people. Given this aphorism, therefore, it is hoped that in the months ahead, the Ondo-born politician will be called to offer higher services. The reward for hard work is more work.