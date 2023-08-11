Tunji-Ojo: A Politician In Touch With His People

This piece x-rays the relationship that exists between a ministerial nominee, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and his constituents, the Akoko People of Ondo State.

His desire to touch the lives of his people has earned him many titles, but the most important adjective that describes the gift of the lawmaker representing Akoko North East and Akoko North West, Hon. Tunji Ojo is compassion.

He feels the pulse of the common man on the street and he has taken steps to alleviate their sufferings through people-oriented projects in education, infrastructure, employment opportunities and others.

Expressing these sentiments, the Chairman of the Akoko Women’s Association stated that the ministerial nominee has changed their lives and given them hope.

“He gave us many reasons to live, no one, I mean No one has ever done what he has done for us in Akoko,” she said.

This young political enigma, who just turned 41 years old, has been the beacon of hope for the people of Ondo State and beyond. His milk of kindness is second to none.

Just recently, he empowered over 1,000 market women in Ondo State with N50,000 to boost their trade, this has made a huge impact in ameliorating the sufferings of his people in the face of the fuel subsidy removal. A twist that our nation has to go through to liberate our economy and invest in nation development.

In the recent past, while serving as a member of the 9th Assembly, he facilitated employment and jobs for over 230 verified names both within and outside Ondo State contributing to the reduction of unemployment among youths in the country, thereby reducing social tension in the region.

For the people of Akoko, in Ondo State, it has been an emancipation, Honourable Tunji-ojo constructed several quality roads linking the constituency to the world. This makes for ease of travel and selling of their farm products. It also reduced the number of lives lost on these roads.

The roads always come with solar-panelled lights to illuminate them at night. The roads include 13km Arigidi to Okeagbe Road, also linking Oyin Road, The Sabo Ugbe Road, and Alhaja Shehifotu Road, to mention but a few under his constituency project.

Other infrastructural development in the area includes the construction of several classroom blocks in different schools in his constituency to boost education, which made learning more convenient for school children. Schools such as Eyo Oke Comprehensive High School Oyin Akoko, Okeagbe High School, Okeagbe, Akoko, amongst others, benefited. Several skill acquisition centres have been built as part of his constituency projects with youths and women trained and empowered financially to start up their businesses.

Remarkable was the provision of some transformers to his constituency including a 500KVA transformer, over 36 solar-powered boreholes in different communities, supply of over 10 ambulances and 50 motorbikes donated to health care facilities in the region to aid their responses to emergencies while the bikes will help health workers move into difficult remote terrains to offer quality health care to his people.

Contributing to the state security architecture, Honourable Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, fondly called ‘BTO’, donated over 100 motorbikes and some vehicles to the Amotekun Corps to support their surveillance and security activities in remote areas of the state. Farmers were not left out as he has, on several occasions, supported them with fertilisers, seedlings, and funds to help at the start of farming seasons.

Over 1,000 students in Ondo state presently enjoy educational scholarships at different levels to boost their education. Some have been supported at the tertiary education level, others at the secondary level, and most at their primary level.

Education for him is key, and as such, he is contributing to the making of the next generation expected to contribute to nation-building.

His empowerment programme four times a year has become the reference point for political mentees in southwest Nigeria. Other humanitarian kind gestures too numerous to mention are what Dr Tunji-ojo is known for. He has raised several families from poverty and is indeed a man of the people.

Our country, Nigeria, today needs leaders who are not just committed to their core assignments but are also sensitive to the yearnings of the people and have the compassionate heart to reach out and touch lives one at a time.

For Honourable Tunji-ojo, it’s a blend of professionalism and sincere love for the less privileged in society. Indeed he is indeed the man of the people.