Tunji Disu Is Round Peg In Round Hole, Says Odumakin

The appointment of Tunji Disu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu has been described as a round peg in a round hole.

This was stated in a statement by a human rights activist and President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Odumakin, who added that the new police helmsman has paid his dues. “We recall his sterling performance as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command between 2015 and 2021.

During this period, which lasted for six years, crime was reduced to the barest minimum across the state. “His tenures as Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State also showcased his talented crime fighting abilities,” she said.

Dr Odumakin noted that there is no doubt that this time around; “President Tinubu put a round peg in a round hole to confront the nation’s lingering security crisis,” adding that the new IGP will exhibit the required vim and vigour to demonstrate to the traumatized citizenry that the security of the people is the primary purpose for government.