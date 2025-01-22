Tunji Disu, FCT CP Loses Son In Auto Crash

Share

Family of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu, has been thrown into mourning following the death of his son in a motor accident on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the death remained unclear, just as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to confirm the incident.

However, close associates of the police boss and family sources have described he loss as heartbreaking.

CP Disu was said to be on a condolence visit to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ushafa Division, CSP A.A. Sambo, who lost his son recently, when he received the sad news.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the CP conveyed heartfelt sympathies to CSP Sambo and his family, offering words of comfort and assurance of the command’s unwavering support in moment of grief.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul and for divine strength to uphold the family through the irreplaceable loss.

“The entire FCT Police command stands in solidarity with CSP Sambo and his family during this difficult time and extends its deepest condolences to them,” the police boss said.

