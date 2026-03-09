Tunji Disu: A Symbol Of Hope For A Battered Badge

In a nation where the police badge has too often inspired anxiety and fear rather than assurance, the recent appointment of Mr. Olatunji Ridwan Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), comes as a bold statement in charting a new course for the Nigerian Police Force.

It rekindles hope of better things to come in Police and citizens engagement; an oasis in a putrid pool. For millions of Nigerians weary of stories of corruption, impunity, and institutional decay within the Force, this moment carries the fragile yet powerful hope that ethical leadership can reset a debased culture.

In a press conference jointly addressed with his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, after being decorated by the President, Disu has pledged to phase out impunity, human rights violations, and corruption, the very practices for which the Nigerian Police has gained notoriety. He described his appointment as “accidental and emotional,” while expressing deep appreciation for the confidence reposed in him by the President and the Nigerian people. Continuing, he said:

“The President’s reference to my past postings and professional record signalled both recognition and a challenge to deliver on this mandate,” warning that “officers must see citizens as the primary partners in policing.” Reclaiming the badge goes beyond public relations optics. There has to be deliberate efforts in restoring dignity to the uniform, rebuilding trust between the streets and the station, and proving that integrity at the top can cascade into accountability at every rank.

The promise of renewal rests on whether IGP Disu can transform public scepticism into measurable reform and turn a symbol once tarnished into one worthy of respect. Born on April 13, 1966 in Lagos Island, Disu brings a rare combination of academic distinction and operational expertise to his new job. With multiple Post-graduate degrees in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, Public Administration, and Entrepreneurship, alongside specialised forensic and intelligence training, Disu’s career exemplifies preparation meeting opportunity.

Since joining the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1992, Disu has navigated the complex landscape of policing from commanding the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos to leading anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery operations nationwide. Before his appointment, he was AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

His record of operational excellence and ethical leadership signals a leader capable of confronting entrenched challenges head-on. Police reform is possible even in systems long tarnished by corruption.

In Rwanda, comprehensive post-genocide reforms paired with community policing and strict accountability mechanisms transformed the police into a trusted civic institution. In Northern Ireland, decades of paramilitary-linked mistrust were gradually overcome through inclusive policing, independent oversight, and community engagement. In New York City, public confidence improved dramatically after systemic reforms in the NYPD, combining data-driven policing with transparency and community collaboration.

These examples underscore a key lesson: leadership, combined with vision, discipline, and public engagement, can reset the narrative and restore credibility. Across Nigeria, stories abound of police officers betraying their oath of service and robbing the very people they swore to protect; turning law enforcement into lawlessness, and leaving families devastated, communities traumatised, and public trust shattered.

While many officers conduct themselves admirably under difficult and dangerous conditions, the daily experiences of citizens reveal a Force that has often failed to fulfil its mandate of public security. The police are sometimes viewed more as predators than protectors with gory stories of citizens’ abuse, brutalization, extortion and in some cases outright robbery.

The consequences are profound and multi-layered: citizens lose faith in institutions meant to uphold justice. Families grieve over stolen livelihoods or lives lost in confrontations fuelled by rogue policing. Investors avoid areas plagued by police criminality, slowing economic growth. Young Nigerians, especially, internalize a sense of vulnerability, eroding civic engagement and breeding distrust that can span generations.

A badge once meant to symbolise protection now evokes anxiety, fear, anger, and disillusionment. Common abuses by the Nigerian police include arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, threats, physical and sexual assaults, torture, and extrajudicial killings. Police roadblocks, ostensibly for security, have often become venues for extortion. Motorists are detained, harassed, and threatened until they or their families pay bribes, with some encounters escalating into beatings, sexual assault, or even death.