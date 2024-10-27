Tunji Alausa And Nigeria’s Grand Education Strategy

Share

The challenges in Nigeria’s educational sector are complex and pressing, encompassing poor quality, inadequate funding, limited access, and an outdated curriculum.

The World Bank reports that Nigeria’s education sector is severely underfunded, with only about 7% of the federal budget allocated to education in 2024, well below the UNESCO-recommended 15-20% needed to make a meaningful impact.

These systemic issues significantly impact Nigeria’s economy and social fabric, contributing to unemployment, poverty, and inequality. The need for reform is clear and urgent: transforming education is critical to Nigeria’s global growth and competitiveness.

The recent appointment of Dr. Tunji Alausa as the Minister of Education in Nigeria is a crucial and hopeful step in the nation’s urgent mission to revitalise its educational system. This change in the leadership of the education ministry underscores the president’s commitment to prioritising education reform as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Dr Alausa’s posting to the Ministry reflects a desire for credible leadership prioritising competence, experience, and integrity over political motivations. Having worked in the university system on three continents, Dr Alausa brings new hope for reform in the education sector.

His appointment signals a commitment to impactful policies focusing on transparency and accountability. With a robust background in education and administration, he is expected to bring experience and knowledge to the Ministry, helping to break from the ineffective policies and practices of the past.

For decades, Nigeria’s education sector has grappled with systemic failures that affect all levels of schooling. In primary education, over 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school, representing the highest rate globally for out-ofschool children.

The majority are in the northern regions affected by poverty and conflict. Many primary schools lack basic amenities such as clean water, functional classrooms, and teaching materials, resulting in an environment that discourages learning and growth.

At the secondary level, transition rates are low, with many children who complete primary school not enrolling in secondary education. This gap is influenced by factors such as poverty, child labour, and insufficient infrastructure, leading to significant dropout rates and educational gaps.

Additionally, with few secondary schools in Nigeria providing science laboratories, students are often unprepared for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), fields that are critical to Nigeria’s future competitiveness.

The challenges extend to the tertiary level, where Nigerian universities struggle with overcrowded classrooms, limited research funding, and chronic staff strikes. We have suboptimal teaching staff capacity and little research output.

With approximately 2 million applicants vying for less than 600,000 spots each year, Nigeria’s tertiary education sector falls drastically short of meeting the demand for higher education.

Moreover, Nigeria’s graduate unemployment rate is 33%, highlighting a mismatch between university training and the skills needed in the job market. Some argue that some of our graduates are unemployable.

This situation demonstrates the urgent need for curriculum reform, stronger links between academia and industry, and a comprehensive strategy to address the skills gap.

The brand-new minister should call for immediate reforms in six critical areas that could lay the groundwork for long-term success and transformation in Nigeria’s education sector. First, extensive policy changes and secure funding for primary education are essential.

However, it’s crucial to ensure that local government autonomy does not endanger consistent support for primary schools. Whereas LGAs are responsible for funding primary education, we know this is not feasible in practice.

The Federal Ministry of Education should propose a policy that sees all three tiers of government funding primary education. Again, federal and state governments need to revive school inspectorate.

Second, addressing the out-of-school children crisis requires targeted solutions, especially in marginalised and rural communities where the need is most acute.

For example, programmes like the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), which focuses on re-enrolling children in schools, have shown promise in states like Kano and Katsina.

However, more significant investment and expansion of such programmes will be needed to make a substantial dent in the out-of-school population.

Specific initiatives targeting girls, who make up over 60% of the out-of-school children in Nigeria, will be essential to ensure gender parity in education and reduce the barriers that prevent young girls from completing their schooling.

Improving quality standards across all educational levels is also critical. Setting rigorous benchmarks for institutions and implementing accountability systems will help drive consistency and excellence.

For example, programmes like the Quality Assurance Initiative introduced by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) aim to monitor and evaluate primary school performance, but similar initiatives must be scaled and extended to secondary and tertiary levels.

The evaluation method of individual students needs to be reviewed. Furthermore, enhancing teacher training and certification processes is fundamental to improving quality. Over 50% of Nigerian teachers lack the qualifications to teach effectively.

Nigeria can ensure educators have the skills and knowledge to deliver high-quality education by focusing on recruitment, certification, and ongoing professional development. Ensuring access and equity is another vital focus area.

Gaps in urban and rural access to quality education remain a significant challenge, with rural children being disproportionately impacted.

Infrastructure and policy support for underserved areas can help bridge these divides. Initiatives such as the school-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), which involve community members in managing schools, have successfully improved local accountability and increased school enrolment in rural regions.

Expanding these community-driven approaches will be instrumental in achieving equitable education for all Nigerian children. The curriculum itself requires a comprehensive overhaul.

In a world driven by technology and innovation, Nigerian students need an education emphasising critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability, aligning them with global standards and preparing them for competitive careers.

Programmes like the National Policy on Science and Technology Education aim to revamp the curriculum to foster critical skills, but implementation has been inconsistent. We must make a nationwide effort to introduce STEM subjects early.

In terms of infrastructure, investment in physical and technological resources will enhance the learning environment. Data from the Federal Ministry of Education shows that only 30% of secondary schools have access to functional libraries, and even fewer have the necessary digital resources to support modern education.

Upgrading facilities, establishing sustainable maintenance plans, and introducing digital learning resources in schools will be essential for creating a conducive learning environment. To address these challenges, Dr. Alausa could consider implementing several innovative strategies.

First, a National Education Technology (EdTech) Programme could be introduced to leverage digital solutions and bridge access gaps. Providing affordable tablets preloaded with interactive curricula to students in rural areas could improve access to learning resources and enhance the overall learning experience.

This programme could be developed in partnership with EdTech companies, enabling students to access digital re – sources, interactive lessons, and adaptive learning tools tailored to their progress. Establishing a National STEM Initiative would address Nigeria’s science and technology skills shortage.

Creating specialised STEM-focused schools equipped with advanced laboratories and trained teachers would help students develop competencies in critical areas.

The initiative could also promote a “STEM for Girls” programme, providing mentorship and scholarship opportunities to encourage young girls’ participation in STEM fields. To tackle the high unemployment rates and skills mismatch among graduates, Dr Alausa could introduce vocational pathways within secondary education.

A “dual education model,” similar to Germany’s, would combine academic learning with hands-on industry training. Offering vocational tracks in carpentry, digital literacy, and agriculture could provide students with practical skills, increasing their employability upon graduation.

To support this model, public-private partnerships could help create a seamless connection between schools and industries. Dr. Alausa could also launch a Teacher Training and Empowerment Academy to improve the quality of teaching nationwide.

This academy would focus on modern pedagogy, digital literacy, and STEM teaching methods, ensuring teachers are well-equipped to meet the demands of today’s educational landscape.

Accessible as both an online resource and through in-person sessions, the academy would provide ongoing professional development for teachers, leading to certifications and career advancement opportunities.

Regional Curriculum Innovation Centres could be established to ensure Nigeria’s curriculum remains relevant. These centres would work with industry experts, universities, and educators to continuously update the curriculum, integrating critical thinking, creativity, and industryaligned skills.

Such centres could help keep the curriculum adaptable to changing job market demands and regional educational needs, ensuring students are prepared for future challenges.

Finally, establishing Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) could provide financial assistance to low-income families, enabling them to save specifically for their children’s education.

Such accounts, supported by government contributions or matching savings, could be used for educationrelated expenses, making education more affordable and accessible to low-income families. The current funds from the Education tax must be utilised appropriately to optimise the system.

By allowing companies to “Adopt a School” and invest in facilities, technology, or libraries, PPPs would alleviate some of the financial pressures on the government and improve the learning experience across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s education sector requires a cohesive, long-term strategy to ensure sustained improvement. A comprehensive plan should involve collaboration among policymakers, educators, “industry”, “stakeholders”, and communities, creating a unified vision for the future of education.

This grand strategy must include mechanisms for accountability, transparency, and sustained investment. While the road to meaningful reform is challenging, transformative change in Nigeria’s educational system is possible.

Dr Tunji Alausa’s appointment signals a renewed focus on making Nigeria’s education system a powerful driver of progress, pivoting the transition from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy, and providing young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

With commitment, innovation, and perseverance, Nigeria’s education sector can be revitalised to meet the needs of future generations.

