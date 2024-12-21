Tunji Afolayan: Lack of Preservation of Cultural Heritage Makes It Difficult to Tell Our Stories

Share

In this exclusive interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, award-winning art director Tunji Afolayan shared his experiences working on the critically acclaimed Netflix series Seven Doors. He discussed his approach to production design, his collaboration with the show’s producers and directors, and the challenges of bringing their vision to life. He also delved into some of the pressing issues facing the Nollywood industry, including Netflix’s recent decision to stop funding Nollywood producers.

Congratulations on the success of Seven Doors. Can you tell us about your experience working on the show?

Thank you. Working on Seven Doors was a challenging but rewarding experience. As an art director, my role was to bring the producers’ and directors’ vision to life through set design. It was a collaborative effort, and I’m proud of what we achieved.

Your sets on Seven Doors were truly iconic. Can you walk us through your design process?

My approach to set design is to immerse myself in the script and the world of the story. I work closely with the producers and directors to understand their vision and bring it to life. For Seven Doors, we had to create a range of sets, from the Ipebi to the Aganju Shrine. Each set had its unique challenges, but it was a thrilling experience to see them come together.

You’ve worked on numerous projects, including Jagun-Jagun, Amina and King of Boys. What drives your passion for production designs?

I’m driven by the desire to tell stories that resonate with audiences. As an art director, I believe that set design is a crucial element in storytelling. It’s not just about creating a physical space; it’s about crafting an atmosphere that draws the audience in and enhances the narrative.

Netflix recently announced its decision to stop funding Nollywood producers. As a stakeholder in the Nollywood industry, how do you respond to this development?

Netflix’s decision to stop funding Nollywood producers is a wake-up call for us as an industry. We need to find local solutions to our distribution problems. We can’t rely solely on international platforms to fund and distribute our content. We need to develop our own distribution networks, our own streaming platforms, and our own marketing strategies.

That’s a very valid point. What do you think is the way forward for Nollywood in terms of distribution and marketing?

I think we need to focus on building our own infrastructure. We need to invest in our own distribution networks, our own cinemas, and our own streaming platforms. We also need to develop our own marketing strategies that speak to our local audience. We can’t just rely on international platforms to promote our content. We need to take ownership of our own distribution and marketing.

Another challenge facing the Nollywood industry is the preservation of our cultural heritage. As an art director, you must have encountered difficulties in portraying some locations and props for centuries’ epic movies and vintage-based movies. Can you share some of your experiences with us?

Yes, it’s a huge challenge. Our cultural heritage is not being preserved, and it’s affecting our ability to tell our stories accurately. As an art director, I’ve had to get creative with set design and props to portray centuries-old locations and cultures. It’s a difficult task, but it’s also an opportunity to be innovative and resourceful.

Can you give us an example of how you overcame this challenge on a particular project?

For instance, on the set of Jagun-Jagun, we had to create a 19th-century village. We didn’t have access to actual locations from that era, so we had to build the sets from scratch. We used a combination of research, imagination, and creativity to bring the village to life. It was a challenging task, but the end result was worth it.

Filmmakers behind the camera, such as art directors and cinematographers, are often not celebrated enough. What’s your take on this?

It’s unfortunate that the people behind the camera are often overlooked. Without us, the film wouldn’t be the same. I think it’s essential to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the entire filmmaking team.

How important is funding in movie projects?

Funding is crucial in movie projects. It determines the scale and quality of the production. Without adequate funding, it’s challenging to bring a vision to life.

What inspired you to become an art director rather than an actor?

I’ve always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes process of filmmaking. I realised that as an art director, I could use my creativity to bring stories to life in a different ways. I enjoy the challenge of creating a world that transports audiences to a different time and place.

Have you received any awards for your hard work in the film industry?

Yes, I was nominated for Best Art Direction for my work on “Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024.

