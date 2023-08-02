Tunisia’s President Sacks Prime Minister

In the wake of the sharp Economic realities, Tunisia has seen basic household commodities either highly inflated in price or not available, and due to the Ukraine and Russia conflict which has made grains almost not available in many countries.

In the reality of this, the prime minister has become a casualty as Tunisia relies on the Russian product for its basic household meal.

Tunisia’s president has sacked the country’s prime minister, who was the first woman to hold that job in an Arab nation.

A brief statement from the presidential office did not give reasons for the dismissal of Najla Bouden Ramadhan.

President Kais Saied appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia’s first female prime minister in September 2021.

Her replacement is Ahmed Hachani, a retired central bank director who was sworn in on Tuesday night. Tunisia is in the midst of an economic crisis with shortages of basic necessities and, in recent days, long lines for bread.