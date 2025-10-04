Tunisian Man Sentenced To Death For Insulting President

A Tunisian court has sentenced a 56-year-old man, Saber Chouchane, to death on charges of insulting President Kais Saied and assaulting state security through Facebook posts, his lawyer and the Tunisian League for Human Rights confirmed on Friday.

The unprecedented ruling, delivered by a court in Nabeul, has triggered outrage among activists, human rights defenders, and ordinary Tunisians.

Chouchane, a day labourer with limited education, was arrested in 2024 over social media posts critical of President Saied.

READ ALSO:

His lawyer, Oussama Bouthalja, described the judgment as “shocking and unprecedented,” adding that an appeal has already been filed. The Tunisian Ministry of Justice has not yet commented on the ruling.

While death sentences have occasionally been issued in Tunisia, no executions have been carried out in over three decades.

Rights groups fear that this latest judgment signals a dangerous escalation in the erosion of free expression and judicial independence, especially since President Saied assumed powers in 2021 by dissolving parliament and ruling by decree.

“We can’t believe it,” said Jamal Chouchane, the convict’s brother. “We are a family suffering from poverty, and now oppression and injustice have been added to poverty.”