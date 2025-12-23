Tunisia Vs Uganda: Eagles Of Carthage Begin AFCON As Strong Favourites

Tunisia will start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on home soil in North Africa when they face Uganda in Morocco.

The Tunisians are seen as one of the favourites for the tournament and will be expected to begin with a strong performance against an average Uganda side. Tunisia qualified easily for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and arrive in Morocco full of confidence under head coach Sami Trabelsi.

The Eagles of Carthage have been steady and well organised, which makes them difficult to play against. Outside of the recent FIFA Arab Cup, Tunisia’s senior team last played an impressive friendly match against Brazil, which ended 1-1 in Lille last month.

That result showed the discipline and quality in the Tunisian side. Uganda also had a decent World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing second in their group behind Algeria with six wins and four losses. While their effort was strong, the team lacks depth and quality in some areas.

Uganda are currently ranked 85th in the world and have dropped slightly in recent times. The team is coached by Paul Put, who has experience managing several African national teams. Despite being well organised, Uganda are considered average compared to the top sides in Africa.

Tunisia’s biggest strength is in midfield. Players like Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi and Ismael Gharbi give the team control, energy and balance in the middle of the pitch.