Tunisia, Tanzania Reach Round Of 16 After Draw

Tanzania fought back to draw with Tunisia in Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in a result which sent both sides through to the last 16.

The Carthage Eagles, the 2004 champions, needed a point to secure second spot behind Nigeria while the East Africans advance as the last of four best-ranked third placed teams – edging out Angola on goals scored.

Ismael Gharbi had already hit the left-hand upright and come close to catching Taifa Stars goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga off his line from 45 yards out before calmly slotting Tunisia ahead from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.

The spot-kick had been awarded after an intervention by the video assistant referee (VAR), with referee Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo deciding that Ibrahim Hamad had impeded the run of Hazem Mastouri with an arm around his neck as the Tunisia striker tried to get on the end of a Hannibal Mejbri free-kick.