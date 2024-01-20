Tunisia Face Early Exit, Clash With Red – Hot Mali

Tunisia suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Namibia in their AFCON opener and now face Mali, knowing they need a result to stand any realistic chance of qualifying. Mali impressed in their own first fixture with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and they are one of the form teams in this competition, as that victory extended their unbeaten run to nine games, winning seven of those.

The Eagles of Carthage have to go for it at some point here, as even a draw would still leave their hopes of qualification in the balance. Mali have some quality forwards who are capable of hitting Tunisia on the counter, such as Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko and Sekou Koita of Red Bull Salzburg.

One may be expecting Tunisia to push men forward, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a high-scoring game could be on the cards. Mali managed a shut-out against the Bafana Bafana in their opener and also kept a clean sheet against a quality Ivory Coast outfit in a friendly last year, and they may be able to keep their opponents at bay, as Tunisia have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Each of the last five meetings between these sides has produced fewer than three goals and that pattern may continue, so a 1-0 win for Mali has a chance as a correct score bet.