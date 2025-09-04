Tunde Onakoya, Oshoala, 10 Others Honoured At Lord’s Achievers Awards

Twelve young Nigerians were recognised at the 7th edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards (LAA) in Lagos, held under the theme “Icons of Impact.”

The awards celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions across finance, media, literature, entertainment, sports, agriculture, health, innovation, fashion, and social development.

2025 honourees included Jennifer Awirigwe in finance, Debbie Larry-Izamoje in media and journalism, Victory Ashaka in literature, Kaline Njoku in film and entertainment, Damilola Onafuwa in visual arts, Ifeoluwa Dare Johnson in health and wellness, Tunde Onakoya in societal development, Samson Ogbole in agriculture, Tosin Eniolorunda in innovation and technology, Temilade Tolulope “T.T Dalk” in fashion and lifestyle, Tobi Ayeni “Miss Techy” in content creation, and football star Asisat Oshoala, who was represented by Lanre Vigo, Chairman of Inter Lagos Football Club.

The selection process was overseen by a jury including Stephanie Busari of CNN, Chuka Obi of Globacom, Titilope Adesanya of EMPIRE, Wole Odetayo of Southwest Innovation & Tech Co. Ltd, Femi Taiwo of F.I.T Africa, Ladun Awobokun of FilmOne Limited, and Chinyere Inya of Accelerate Africa & Future Africa. Brand representatives Oluwagbemileke Lawal and Olusegun Akinyemiju also served on the panel.

Oluwagbemileke Lawal, marketing manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited (NDL), described the event as “an investment in Nigeria’s future.” She said, “For seven years, we have celebrated young achievers whose work inspires others and creates ripple effects across society. This year’s winners embody the courage, creativity, and resilience we need to move forward as a nation.”

Olusegun Akinyemiju, senior brand manager at Lord’s London Dry Gin, organisers of the event, added that the platform “amplifies voices of change and excellence” and reminded attendees that true leadership is measured by impact, not titles.

The evening featured performances by Qing Madi, Shoday, Seeing Through the Arts (STAR), Band Tronic, Loud Choir, Fido, and hypeman Do2dtun, alongside a live DJ set.

Since its inception, the awards have honoured over 70 young Nigerians, including Layi Wasabi, Adejoke Lasisi, Stanley Onuorah, Kelechi Okoro, Solomon Ayodele, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, and Segun Adegoke, whose achievements continue to inspire across Nigeria and beyond.