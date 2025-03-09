Tunde Onakoya: Blending culture with winning style

Share

Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate, Tunde Onakoya, won the heart of chess lovers around the world with his exceptional skills and brilliant moves.

In 2024, Onakoya played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

His skills on the chessboard were not the only the unique quality that kept him winning, his calm personality and his sense of style also kept him in the face of his fans.

Onakoya showed up everytime in his signature Nigerian native attire with his filla cap that he bends to one side like a Berret. After his win, Onakoya may be setting this trend for some of his ardent fans, who would love to copy his winning style.

His winning style is a great part of his personality. His style got him a place at the table but his dedication kept him at the table.

Now he is a brand ambassador to MTN.

His filla cap that he bends to one side like a Berret is fast becoming a style identity. He has been spotted a few times, rocking the cap with simple Tshirt and Jeans.

Representing Nigerian culture by wearing the native and Kaftan style was a great move of showing the world his African heritage, the style also was like a comfort zone for him to focus on the task ahead.

Aside natives, Onakoya has been spotted wearing suits and casuals a few times. He is a glam dude to look out for in the social circle.

