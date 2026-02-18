Tunde Lemo Felicitates Ogun Citizens As Ramadan, Lenten Begin

Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has extended heartfelt greetings to Muslim and Christian faithful as they commence the sacred month of fasting.

With wishes of peace, reflection, and spiritual fulfilment, the APC governorship aspirant from Ogun Central celebrates this important period of fasting, prayer, and acts of compassion, in accordance with the scriptural injunctions.

He equally advocated for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among other religious faithful as the fasting season of Muslims and Christians coincides this year.

The renowned economist and banker reaffirms his commitment to identifying with both Muslim and Christian communities throughout the fasting period. He said he would continue to champion the values of peace, unity, and communal harmony that are the essence of the Season.

He hoped for a spiritually rewarding season filled with prayer and reflection. He also emphasises the importance of a prosperous nation and the role of shared values in building stronger communities.

“Ramadan and Lenten seasons are times of deep reflection, sacrifice, and unity”, Lemo affirmed.

As the fasting season progresses, the Ogun governorship aspirant urges the adherents of the faith to remain steadfast in their mission to be a trusted partner in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging them to pray for peace and tranquility of the country.