Tunde Ednut Reacts To Davido, Chioma Welcoming Another Baby

Popular blogger and entertainer, Tunde Ednut has reacted to the viral news suggesting that afrobeat singer, Davido and Chioma have welcomed another baby boy.

It would be recalled that in the late hours of Sunday, July 30, the news of Davido and his wife, Chioma welcoming a baby months after the demise of their first child, Ifeanyi, went viral on Twitter.

The amazing news was broken by the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, Rhode-Vivour said the Nigerian singer and his wife Chioma have welcomed another bouncing baby boy.

Reacting to the development, Tunde Ednut stated that the rumour might be false as Davido or his wife are yet to confirm it.

He further advised social media users to wait until Davido or Chioma break the news online before spreading the rumours.

Tunde Ednut wrote, “At least make una dey wait for person wey get pikin to announce say him don born by himself or herself nau? ITK… I TOO KNOW.

The owner of thick Akamu and the owner of egg never talk say everything don cook, what makes you think you are giving the right news out? Na wva Oo!”