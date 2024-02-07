Tunde Ednut, Others React To Drake’s Leaked Bedroom Video

Renowned Nigerian media personality, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, better known as Tunde Ednut has taken to his social media page to react as famous Canadian rapper, Drake caused reactions online over his leaked bedroom video.

New Telegraph reports that the singer has been making headlines over his leaked bedroom tape that surfaced online on Tuesday, February 6, which shows the rap icon in bed, obviously rubbing himself while naked from the waist down.

However, the release of this video has garnered reactions from people across social media platforms.

The incident sparked extensive discussion and debate online, with individuals expressing a variety of emotions, including astonishment, incredulity, disappointment, and concern.

Reacting to the development, Ednut shared a video of the incident on his Instagram page and captioned it, saying, “A whole DRAKE, why him go let that kind thing happen nau?”

Other fans have also reacted to the viral video on X and Instagram.

@soberthots: “Not Drake leaking his nude to distract y’all from the BBL allegations”.

@Iamchid0: “Drake might as well start an OF cos there’s no going back”.

@w.u.r.a.h wrote: “Ahhhh just go to X and type drake.. come back and give me feedback ..it’s not for my eyes only.”

hadassah8808 wrote: “Where can I see it please help a sister .”

onyinyechukwu______ wrote: “Omo that thing big o .”

thevanesaonly wrote: “The thing long come big ooo Momo ma that kind I Dey like.”

evacomedytv_ wrote: “Drake my crush beg someone help me with the video make I watch .”